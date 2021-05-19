Man arrested on gun & drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested Monday night after officers found drugs and guns inside his vehicle.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said members of the department’s Street Crimes unit conducted a traffic stop around 8 p.m. near 19th and Clay streets. When officers went to talk to the driver, they could smell marijuana in the vehicle.

Police searched the driver, 25-year-old Drevonte Robinson, and his vehicle. They found a Glock 9mm pistol, 15 grams of Percocet and around $8,000 in cash.

Stuenkel said Robinson was arrested for armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance as well as aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.