Man arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is facing drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop.

Police pulled over Fred Buchen for a traffic violation on Thursday, April 22 in the 600 block of West Harrison. The officer’s K-9 detected narcotics around Buchen’s car, and he was asked to step out. Police said a small bag of meth fell out of his pants, and Buchen was taken into custody.

During the traffic stop, police said a caller informed them Buchen was also in possession of a sawed off shotgun. Buchen admitted at the police station that he did have one at his home, and gave police permission to retrieve it. He also gave police permission to search his cell phone, where they found he had sent photos of the shotgun to several people, indicating he was looking for a person to shoot in retaliation for a sexual assault.

Buchen was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon of a felon, and possession of meth.