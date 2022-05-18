SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County narcotics officers arrested a man on several drug charges Tuesday morning.

Myron Hickman, 30, was arrested following an investigation by the Sangamon County Drug Interdiction and Response Team (DIRT). Hickman is said to have sold methamphetamine to undercover officers on multiple occasions, which led to an arrest warrant being issued by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges on the warrant are one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (a class X felony) and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine (a class 1 felony).

Hickman has several prior arrests for robbery, burglary, larceny, narcotics and weapons offenses. He was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on a $350,000 bond.