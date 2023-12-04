PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paxton Police Department has arrested a man from Woodland for sex crimes against children.

The CHAOS Task Force, which the Paxton Police Department is a member of, announced that 39-year-old Kyle J. Condon was arrested on Saturday as part of an active investigation. Officials said Condon was communicating with a minor aged 15 or younger and arranged to meet with the child in Paxton.

After traveling to the town on Saturday, he was arrested by Paxton Police.

Condon was charged with indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child and traveling to meet a child. The CHAOS Task Force said his arrest marks the end of their investigation.

The Ford Sheriff’s Department assisted the Paxton Police Department in the investigation.