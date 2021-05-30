Man arrested on child pornography charges

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — A 48-year-old Springfield man was arrested Friday after investigators accused him of possessing child pornography.

A press release from the Rochester Police Department says Albert S. Cole III was taken into custody. It adds a tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children started the investigation.

Detectives say they interviewed several people and carried out search warrants before Cole was arrested.

The state’s attorney has charged the man with two counts of Class x Felony and two counts of Class 2 Felony for child pornography, the release says. Cole’s bond was set at $1 million, and he remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

Police say the investigation is on-going.