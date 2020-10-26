Man arrested on child pornography charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested a 46-year-old man on child pornography and meth possession charges.

In a news release, police stated they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip reported someone at a residence in the 1700 block of Shelby Avenue in Mattoon had child pornography and was disseminating it as well.

Police executed a search warrant at the home and took several electronics for processing. Officers said Mitchell Lipka admitted to downloading child pornography as well as possibly sharing it.

While officers were searching Lipka’s house, they found meth, baggies and a digital scale.

Lipka was arrested for possession and dissemination of child pornography and possession of meth with intent to deliver.