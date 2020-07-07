Man arrested on child pornography charges

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police arrested a Beardstown man for possession of child pornography and sexual contact with an animal.

Troopers said on March 5, officers started an investigation after learning 22-year-old Dalton Gallaher was distributing child pornography on the internet. With the held of the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, ISP was able to get evidence to support the arrest.

On Monday, the Cass County Circuit Court granted a search warrant for Gallaher’s home. It was executed Tuesday and officers were able to find additional evidence to support his arrest.

Gallaher was arrested for possession of child pornography and sexual contact with an animal. Additional charges are pending. He is currently at the Schuyler County Jail waiting for a bond hearing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to call state police at (217) 782-4750.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported online through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cyber tip line.