Man arrested on attempted murder charge for stealing truck, crashing into jail gate

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney is filing formal charges against an Urbana man who rammed a stolen truck into the county jail sally port.

A press release from State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says 37-year-old Yevgeniy Nikolaev stole a pickup truck from Feldkamps Towing around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Urbana and drove it to the Champaign County Highway Building.

That’s when investigators say the man got into a vehicle owned by the county and tried to start it. The release says he got out and returned to the stolen truck, and then drove to the Champaign County Jail.

The prosecutor says the man tried to walk into the jail’s sally port but was denied entry. He then drove the truck through the security gate on the northeast side of the jail and rammed the vehicle repeatedly into the sally port door.

The release says the man breached the sally port with the truck and hit an empty transport van. That’s when police say he got out, yelled at correctional officers, got back in the truck, and drove it through the other sally port door.

The prosecutor says after the truck left the sally port, the man drove the truck up the sidewalk and towards the glass doors on the west entrance of the building.

The release says correctional officers got out of the building to confront him, and Nikolaev drove the truck towards them.

“One corrections officer fired a service pistol at the truck, and had to dive out of the way to avoid being struck by the truck as it drove towards him,” the press release says.

The man then drove the truck away from the building, circled back around, and drove parallel to the building, investigators say.

At that point, prosecutors say Nikolaev then swerved the truck towards a corrections officer. Next, the man left the jail and headed jail north on Lierman Avenue, the release says.

The release says the man crashed the truck into the ditch at Main and Lierman streets. That’s when police say he got out and fled on foot towards the north, and went into the parking lot of Illini FS.

The prosecutor says Nikolaev tried to get into an Illini FS vehicle. Next, he attempted to pull a woman out of her pickup truck, police say.

“The woman was able to fight him off as police arrived and chased him into the Illini FS building, where he was taken into custody,” the release says.

Police say they took the man to Carle Hospital, where he was treated and released. The release says Nikolaev was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal damage to government-supported property, attempted first-degree murder, and vehicular invasion.

Judge Roger Webber has approved an arrest warrant for Nikolaev, and set his bond at $2 million.

Illinois State Police is investigating the incident, with assistance from Urbana Police Department, Champaign Police Department, Rantoul Police Department, University of Illinois Police Department, and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.