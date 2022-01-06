Man arrested in shooting of three-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday evening that an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left a three-year-old girl fighting for her life.

After two days of investigating and conducting interviews, police officers developed probable cause to arrest 20-year-old William A. Hosea of Decatur for the shooting. Hosea was arrested on Thursday for Aggravated Discharge of a Fireman and Endangering the Life of a Child.

Hosea was booked into the Macon County Jail and will have a bond hearing at a later time.

Anyone with additional information about this crime or other felony crimes is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.