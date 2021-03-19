Man arrested in shooting death, charged with murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in custody and facing murder charges for the shooting death of a Springfield man on Monday.

Police arrested Clinton Shores, 28, on Thursday. He’s accused of killing Daniel Kinney. He died after being shot in the upper body.

Police were originally called to the 900 block of Griffiths Avenue on Monday for a report of a gunshot victim. The person who called it in said the suspect kicked down the back door of the home before the shooting.

Shores is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Armed Habitual Criminal. If convicted, Shores faces up to life in prison.