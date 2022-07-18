CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge has sentenced an Alton man for multiple drug and gun offenses.

In a news release, court officials said 27- year-old Qwanell Jones was sentenced to 11 ½ years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for drug possession, possession of a firearm for drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

During a traffic stop in March 2020, Raymond Police pulled over Jones for driving with a suspended license in a car with no valid registration. Police then found 858 methamphetamine pills and a fully-loaded revolver in Jones’s car.

Jones was convicted in November 2021. According to the Department of Justice, Jones was convicted of three felonies back in 2011 and 2013 in Madison County including armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a controlled substance.