Man arrested in high school parking lot

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Teutopolis School District officials said a 29-year-old man was arrested in the high school parking lot Wednesday for possibly having inappropriate social media contact with a student.

Officers said Antonio Ferto was charged with grooming and traveling to meet a minor.

In a release, District Superintendent Deborah Philpot said, “The adult male–who is not an employee of Teutopolis School District and does not reside in this area–was taken into custody in the parking lot by police.” She continued to say the man did not come into contact with any other students at the high school. Philpot also recognized students for coming forward with what they knew about the situation. “We are grateful for our students looking out for one another,” she said.

Police are still investigating the matter.