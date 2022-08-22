SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Greenup.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office requested State Police’s help for a homicide investigation Saturday night. They identified 36-year-old Colten Oakley died by gunshot outside of a house near the corner of 1300 County Road North and 1300 County Road East in Greenup.

On Monday, the Cumberland State’s Attorney Office charged 57-year-old Lonnie Glidewell for First Degree Murder. Glidewell is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.