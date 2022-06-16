DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department raided a house near Hunt Street and Foster Avenue.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team and Decatur Police’s Street Crimes Unit carried out a warranted search that had been approved as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales. They arrested 42-year-old Leland Deviner, the owner of the house, and recovered almost a pound of marijuana and a .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine.

Deviner is a convicted felon who, at the time of the raid, was out of jail on bond for manufacturing and delivering cocaine. He admitted to owning and possessing the drugs and gun that were recovered.

Deviner was booked into the Macon County Jail for the charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Manufacture/Delivery of 30-500 grams of Cannabis and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. His bond for these charges was set in court on Thursday at $150,000.