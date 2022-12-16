LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week.

Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations on Thursday and is being held in the Macon County Jail. Bond has been set at $100,000.

Floyd is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and then driving away on Wednesday. That pedestrian, 59-year-old Norman Nicholas, also of Decatur, died from his injuries at the scene near Salem School Road.

Nicholas’ body was discovered the following morning by a passerby who alerted the authorities. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police in the investigation, which state troopers said uncovered evidence of Floyd’s involvement.