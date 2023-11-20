DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police arrested a 42-year-old man late Sunday night on charges of recklessly shooting an unlawfully possessed gun.

At 11:15 p.m., the Danville Police Department received a report of a man, identified as Matthew S. Hill by authorities, shooting a gun in the area of South State Street and Lake Street. Officers knew he lived in the area and tried to make contact with him. He refused to leave his residence. Authorities were granted a search warrant and Danville PD’s Emergency Response Unit responded to assist.

Hill was eventually taken into custody on charges of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. He is being held in the Vermilion County Public Safety Building at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.