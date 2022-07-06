DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a crash that left a teacher seriously hurt in April.

Rashean Vorties was arrested on Wednesday for Aggravated Reckless Driving by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Decatur Police Department and Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Vorties will be booked into the Macon County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Vorties is accused of causing a crash outside St. Teresa High School on April 29. Amber Johnson, a teacher and coach at the high school, was seriously injured in the crash, prompting an outpouring of support from the parish. She spent five weeks in a coma.

Decatur Police’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team has been investigating the crash ever since it happened. Officers said their investigation was complex and required a highly-technical reconstruction of the crash based on known facts and evidence.

Based on the investigation, Decatur Police obtained an arrest warrant for Vorties.