SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session.

At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the suspect walked into courtroom 7C while court was in session, walked past the public gallery area and attempted to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan. Witnesses said the man had refused any verbal requests to stop or exit the courtroom.

Detectives from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and a Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer attempted to remove the man but he refused to leave the courtroom and fought with law enforcement personnel.

During the incident, it was reported that the man bit a Correctional Officer on the arm. He was eventually taken into custody, placed into handcuffs and escorted to the Sangamon County Jail.