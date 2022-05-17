DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a recent shooting after he was seen at the Vermilion County Courthouse.

During the follow-up investigation into the shooting that occurred on May 13, Danville Police identified the suspect as Tyler W. Perkins of Danville.

An arrest warrant was issued for Perkins. On Tuesday, at around 9 a.m., Perkins was taken into custody by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department at the Vermilion County Courthouse. Officials said Perkins was at the courthouse to attend an unrelated case.

Perkins was taken to the Danville Public Safety building where he is currently awaiting arraignment in court.

At this time, the victim in this case is still listed in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.