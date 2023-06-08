SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in that city last week, authorities announced.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s officials said that on Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Jerry E. Stegall, 37, in connection to the murder of Aaron Cutler on June 1. The Sheriff’s Office determined that Cutler was shot during a fight in the area of Paul and Monroe Streets. He later died at an area hospital.

The arrest warrant charged Stegall with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond was set at $2 million.

A few hours after the warrant was issued, Stegall was located at a home in Alton, Ill. by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. He was arrested at approximately 5 p.m. and was taken back to Sangamon County. He remains in custody at the county jail.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are still investigating to determine if anyone else was involved in Cutler’s murder or if Stegall was assisted in fleeing the area.