Man arrested in connection to shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in relation to a Saturday shooting that left one woman hurt.

Police said it happened at the corner of E. Garfield and Railroad Avenues Saturday night underneath the Garfield overpass. They said the woman was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

Officers said Lavanski Folks was “arrested in connection with the incident that led to the victim being shot, but not for the shooting of the victim.” An update on the victim was not available on Monday afternoon.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department or Crime Stoppers.