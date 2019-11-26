Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 1 injured

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday, November 21, that left one person injured.

Urbana police officers were dispatched to 1302 Brookstone Court in Urbana on the report of shots fired at approximately 3:20 p.m..

Officers arrived three minutes later and found a 23-year-old Urbana man who had been shot. Police say the bullet went through the victim’s torso and exited the body.

The injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

On the morning of Tuesday, November 26, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested James E. Brown, a 25-year-old Champaign resident.

Police detectives arrested Brown based on information they had gathered linking Brown to this case.

Brown had firearm ammunition at the time of his arrest and does not possess a valid FOID card. It had been revoked based on his involvement in a prior incident where Brown shot himself in the foot, which happened in Urbana on August 22, 2019.

At the time of his arrest, Brown had an outstanding warrant issued for failing to appear in court in reference to that previous incident.

Brown is being held on the preliminary charges of mob action and possession of firearm ammunition without a valid FOID card.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.