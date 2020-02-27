Man arrested in connection to November shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man in connection to a November shooting where three people were hurt.

In a release from the Champaign Police Department, 38-year-old Gregory Sappington was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant, which was issued January 27, for aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.

This comes after police got a report of shots fired in the area of State Street and Bradley Avenue on November 21, 2019. When officers got there, they found out three male shooting victims, two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old, had arrived at a hospital by a personal car. All three victims were treated and released.

An investigation into the incident found Sappington hit the victims and a car after he fired a gun towards the vehicle. A gun and marijuana were recovered from the scene, which was near Alabama Avenue and Bloomington Road.

Although an arrest has been made, officers are still investigating this incident. If you have any additional information, call Champaign Police at (217) 351-4545. Anyone that wishes to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stopper by phone at (217) 373-8477, online or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.