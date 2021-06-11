Man arrested in connection to Lincoln IGA fire

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Police said they arrested a man in connection to an early morning fire at the Lincoln IGA.

In a news release, police said both officers and firefighters were called to the grocery store on Pulaski Street shortly before 4 a.m.. The caller said they saw flames coming from the building.

Officers said when crews arrived, they found the building fully engulfed. They also noticed signs of a burglary.

While police were securing the area, they saw a man running away from the area. Officers caught the man and searched him. Police said he had property from the store.

The man, 38-year-old Michel Rowland, was arrested and taken to the Logan County Jail. He was arrested for aggravated arson and burglary.

Officials said there was major damage to the building and the merchandise inside was a total loss. There was over $2 million worth of estimated damage.

“It comes with great sadness the loss of such a pillar of our community and I hope for a quick return of our Lincoln IGA, which will take the continued support of our community,” said Lincoln Police Chief Paul Adams.

Agencies, including the State Fire Marshall’s Office, are continuing to investigate the fire.