DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a house fire from Thursday.

Officers said 28-year-old Michael Dixon was taken into custody. Records show he was booked into the Macon County Jail on several arson charges.

This comes after a house caught fire Thursday morning in Decatur. It was on Route 121. This was the second time the house caught fire. Officials said it was destroyed.

Witnesses to the fire said they saw Dixon near the scene.