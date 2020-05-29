Man arrested in connection to homicide

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said they made an arrest in connection to a December homicide investigation.

They said 47-year-old Jason Fancher of Milford was arrested for first degree murder in connection to the death of 54-year-old Pam Williams in rural Sheldon. Williams’ body was found outside on December 13 by a passerby.

The next morning, the body of 50-year-old Brian Musk was found in his apartment at Milford Auto & Truck Parts. Officers said their investigation led them to believe these murders were related. Matthew Borden was identified as a suspect in both crimes.

Officers said on December 15, Borden shot himself after a chase with the Colorado State Police outside of Greeley, CO.

The sheriff’s office said Fancher was arrested Friday afternoon. His charges are in connection to only the death of Williams. Officers said no charges will be filed against him for Musk’s death.