Man arrested in connection to homicide investigation

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a man was shot and killed Sunday night.

In a news release, Sheriff Jim Root said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at a house in rural Argenta. When officers got there, they found the 51-year-old man dead.

Deputies learned the man and 52-year-old Phillip Gehrken had been fighting over money. The victim confronted Gehrken before authorities said he was shot several times.

Gehrken was arrested for homicide and other charges.

Deputies are still investigating.