WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Kankakee man was arrested after a deadly stabbing.

Police say it happened near North 3rd and East Oak Streets. Officers say when they got to the scene, they found a man, 22-year-old Isaiah Nelson, stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

23-year-old Andre Maiden was arrested after he was found being treated for a stab wound. He was charged with aggravated battery.