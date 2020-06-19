Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man was arrested for the shooting death of Tykeem King.

In a news release, officers said Eugene Jackson was arrested Friday by Springfield Police Detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force.

Police said King was shot on June 14 inside 7 Brothers Grocery on 11th Street in Springfield. Jackson was charged with three counts of first degree murder, armed habitual criminal, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon by a street gang member.

Anyone with more information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.