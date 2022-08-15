SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death.

In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started life-saving measures until medical crews arrived. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Decody Stamps in connection to this shooting. He was arrested within an hour of the incident, according to police. Monday, he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million.

If you have any further information regarding this shooting, call Springfield Police or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.