Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man Tuesday morning in connection to a February homicide investigation.

In a news release, officials said they were called to the 1300 block of Mariner Way for a shooting on February 3. When officers got there, they found 33-year-old Gaylend R. Allen-Davis with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers were able to identify 33-year-old D’Andre Miller as a suspect. An arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued for Miller. He was arrested Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North James Street. His bond was set at $2 million. Miller was taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (217) 351-4545 or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or online.