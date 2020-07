SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting.

It happened near North 11th and East Converse Streets on Tuesday. Police said 26-year-old Martin Brown was ticketed for being an armed habitual offender, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers said he was arrested after 29-year-old Willie Evans was shot and killed outside of a home.