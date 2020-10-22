Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened last week.

The crash happened on October 11 in the westbound lane of Route 150 in Mahomet, about half a mile east of Spring Lake Road. Two bicyclists were hit; one of them was killed. The man killed was Dr. William Schuh, a Carle physician.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said 41-year-old Robert F. O’Malley turned himself in Thursday afternoon at the Champaign County Jail. A warrant for his arrest had been issued Wednesday night. He was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that resulted in death.