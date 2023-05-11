DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Decatur last week that left another man dead, the Decatur Police Department announced on Thursday.

Decatur Police officials said the investigation into the shooting resulted in them obtaining an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Deandrew Washington. Washington was located in Decatur on Thursday and arrested by Decatur Police officers and U.S. Marshals. He is in custody at the Macon County Jail.

The shooting Washington is accused of committing happened last Friday in the area of Packard and Main Streets. Decatur Police officers were informed of a person being shot at 5:38 p.m. and found Travion Pickens at the scene. Shot multiple times, Pickens later died at the hospital.

The Decatur Police Department is still investigating the shooting and Picken’s death. Anyone who has further information that can help is asked to call either Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crine Stoppers at 217-423-8477.