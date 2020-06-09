Man arrested in connection to deadly crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened on May 25.

Sergeant Scott Flannery with the sheriff’s office said 23-year-old Malik Lewis was arrested Monday in connection to the crash. He was arrested on the charges of causing an accident that resulted in death and failure to report an accident that resulted in a crash.

The crash happened on May 25 at the intersection of Jasper and Condit Streets. Officers said two cars collided at the intersection. Four people were taken to the hospital. Coroner Michael Day said one of those people, 27-year-old Jameela Cunningham, was pronounced dead in the emergency room.