Man arrested in connection to CVS armed robberies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County State’s Attorney said a man was arrested in connection to two armed robberies at CVS in Champaign.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Christian Ford was arrested in connection to two armed robberies at CVS on the corner of Green and South Neil Streets.

Police said the robberies happened on October 4 and 13. In both robberies, a man was seen arriving at the store on a bicycle and “in possession of an apparent long gun,” according to police officials.

The man demanded cash from the store clerk and threatened to shoot them. He ran away after getting an unknown amount of money.

Rietz said Ford is facing charges of armed robbery. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.