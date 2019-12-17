Breaking News
Man arrested in connection to child’s death
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in connection to the death of a four-month-old boy.

Police responded to the area of 600 College Street in Lerna on Monday for a call of the boy being unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers interviewed the parents. During the investigation, the boy’s father, Isaac Currey said that the night before, he had dropped the child. He said he believed the child was hurt. He said the his breathing had changed and he heard gasps. The child was put to bed and no emergency treatment was sought. He was found unresponsive the following morning.

Early Tuesday morning, Currey was arrested for charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment/cause injury. The Coles County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.

