CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested.

Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman is known to have mental health issues and that he’s been charged with battery of a police officer in the past.

The latest incident involving Lee-Newman happened on Wednesday. He is accused of trespassing at the Champaign County fairgrounds before damaging police-owned property, including a University of Illinois squad car and the Champaign Police Department’s front door.

Apperson added that Lee-Newman also led officers on a chase toward St. Joseph on Interstate 74. However, they did not arrest him, believing it was unsafe to do so at that time.

Lee-Newman is facing charges of criminal damage to property and criminal damage to state-supported property.