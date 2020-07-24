Man arrested in connection to car burglaries

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department arrested a man they said was connected to multiple car burglaries.

In a release, officers said they started getting car burglary reports on July 19. The reports were coming from the Denvale and Denvale West sub-divisions. There were also some similar car burglaries on North Vermilion and South Streets in Danville.

Victims said the stolen items ranged from personal property to financial information and identification. Officers started investigating and found out someone recently pawned some of the stolen items.

On Wednesday, police arrested 28-year-old Cameron Cudney for possession of stolen property. While arresting Cudney, officers found out he had more stolen items with him.

Cudney is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building while he waits for his arraignment on possession of stolen property and forgery.

Police are still investigating these burglaries. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or the Vermilion Count Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.