CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested a Lincoln man accused of burglarizing several storage units at Storage Unlimited in Clinton.

In a Facebook post, Clinton Police said they were called to the business–which is along Illinois Route 54 East–on June 4. They were told at least 17 units were forced open and at least eight were burglarized.

On Tuesday, Clinton Police arrested 28-year-old Thomas Slayton for burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property/theft.