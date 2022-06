CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said a Seymour man was arrested in connection to an attempted arson at Town Center Apartments.

Caleb Barnell was arrested on an aggravated arson charge. This comes after Champaign Fire crews were called to an apartment on June 18. Ring Security Camera footage showed someone pouring lighter fluid on a family’s door. The suspect was then seen trying to set it on fire.

Officials said Barnell is expected to be charged Tuesday.