Man arrested in connection to armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said they arrested a Mississippi man in connection to an armed robbery.

In a news release, officers said on Wednesday they responded to Thorntons on Wabash Avenue for a reported armed robbery. When they got there, the victim said a man pulled a gun on him as he was putting gas in his car.

They said the suspect then took money from the victim and ran away in the victim’s car. Police said the victim’s 17-year-old sister was asleep in the car at the time.

Later, officers were called to another armed robbery incident at Circle K on Stevenson Drive. They stated this involved the same suspect.

Three women at the gas station said the suspect robbed them at gunpoint, taking a cellphone and a Link card.

After police found the stolen car, there was a short chase before the car hit a curb and flattened one of its tires. Officers were able to arrest 24-year-old Tyberious Lipsey and located the 17-year-old victim, who was in the car at the time.

Lipsey was arrested on multiple charges including armed robbery and kidnapping.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.