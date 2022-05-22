TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police seized two guns when they arrested a man from Springfield Friday evening.

A citizen called Taylorville Police to report a suspicious person and vehicle; officers subsequently encountered 36-year-old Stephon Little. They found in Little’s possession a 9 mm pistol, the serial number of which had been scratched off, and an AK 47 assault rifle; both guns were loaded and ready to fire. Officers also found an armored vest with plates intended to stop a bullet from almost any weapon.





Photos courtesy of Taylorville Police

Chief Dwayne Wheeler said that Little has an extensive criminal history which includes armed robbery and other crimes. Wheeler further said that, when asked why he was carrying the weapons, Little said that people were after him and not much else.

Wheeler praised the efforts of Taylorville’s officers and citizens in taking Little into custody.

“The citizens and the police work well together and this is a prime example when you see something say something,” Wheeler said. “This is a safe city and by us working together and now having a growing number of community action team members, it’s going to get better not just in the city, but the communities that are on our team. TPD is happy the weapons and Mr. Little is off our streets.”

Christian County States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl approved several charges against Little in connection to this arrest.