SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man after discovering he had an arrest warrant during a chance encounter.

Officers with the Street Crimes Unit were patrolling the 1700 block of East Brown Street Tuesday night as a result of recent shots-fired calls in the area. While on patrol at 10:30 p.m., the officers spotted 30-year-old Deonte Williams standing on the sidewalk. Aware that Williams had warrants for his arrest, the officers attempted to make contact with him. He attempted to run and was quickly arrested.

Williams had been wanted on a Sangamon County warrant for aggravated battery and a Piatt County warrant for driving without a license. When he was arrested, however, officers found a loaded pistol in Williams’ possession, which he was not allowed to have due to a prior felony conviction.

Williams was arrested on the additional preliminary charges of armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting or obstructing a police officer and possessing a gun without a FOID card. He is being held in the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information concerning criminal activity, wanted fugitives or people with illegal guns are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.