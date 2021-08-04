Man arrested for Virginia shooting after giving false name to Illinois police

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — What started out as a call for a fireworks complaint Tuesday ended in the arrest of a Virginia shooting suspect, police say.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department says officers were called out before 4 p.m. Tuesday to the area of West Washington and North Allin streets.

Investigators say they found out that the suspect purposely gave them a false name. Police say they later learned the suspect’s correct name was Travarish D. Carpenter.

Officers say the 29-year-old man was wanted on an arrest warrant for a June shooting in Norfolk, Va. Detectives add Carpenter’s relative, 64-year-old Catherine Lewis, of Bloomington, helped him hide his identity by giving police a false name.

Both were charged with obstructing justice, the release says. Lewis was also charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive.

Police in Virginia are accusing Carpenter of shooting a man around 3 a.m. on June 12. A press release says the victim was seriously hurt by the gunfire, but was expected to survive.

Carpenter was charged in Virginia with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.