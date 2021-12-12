Man arrested for unlawful gun possession

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department announced that its officers arrested a man on Wednesday after he attempted to run away from a traffic stop.

The traffic stop and arrest happened near the intersection of 2nd Street and East Calhoun Avenue. Officers pulled over a car and started speaking to the passenger, later identified as 31-year-old Ladarius Broomfield. While speaking with officers, Broomfield attempted to run away, but was caught and arrested after a short chase.

Officers discovered Broomfield had a .38 caliber pistol in his possession. Further investigation determined that Broomfield is a convicted felon and had arrest warrants in Sangamon and Livingston Counties for aggravated battery and a traffic offense, respectively.

Broomfield was arrested on those warrants as well as for possessing a gun as a felon and without a FOID card. He was also arrested for resisting and obstructing a police officer and obstructing justice. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail.