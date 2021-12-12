Man arrested for unlawful gun possession

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department announced that its officers arrested a man on Wednesday after he attempted to run away from a traffic stop.

The traffic stop and arrest happened near the intersection of 2nd Street and East Calhoun Avenue. Officers pulled over a car and started speaking to the passenger, later identified as 31-year-old Ladarius Broomfield. While speaking with officers, Broomfield attempted to run away, but was caught and arrested after a short chase.

Officers discovered Broomfield had a .38 caliber pistol in his possession. Further investigation determined that Broomfield is a convicted felon and had arrest warrants in Sangamon and Livingston Counties for aggravated battery and a traffic offense, respectively.

Broomfield was arrested on those warrants as well as for possessing a gun as a felon and without a FOID card. He was also arrested for resisting and obstructing a police officer and obstructing justice. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story