Man arrested for trying to stab his mother

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after police said he tried to stab his mother to death.

Tracy Lee Cunningham, of Decatur, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 45-year-old victim escaped and had cuts to her right ear and right wrist after her son slashed at her with a large kitchen knife.

It happened at a home near the corner of N. Warren Street and East Center Street around 8:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment, but her injuries were not serious.

Police found Cunningham a short amount of time later walking along the railroad tracks at North Illinois Street and East Garfield Avenue and he was arrested.

Sgt. Copeland said the mother described her son as having bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and that he hasn’t been taking his prescribed medications.

Cunningham is being held on a bond of $25,000. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.