Man arrested for trespassing on U of I property

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University Police said a 21-year-old Rantoul man was arrested after he was found asleep in an office at the Roger Adams Laboratory.

In a news release, officers said Chase Henson was found Monday morning in an office that was not his. When they arrived at the laboratory, they found out Henson broke into several laboratories overnight and damaged equipment, computers and other items. They stated there was at least $8,500 worth of damage.

Officers said Henson was arrested for obstruction of justice and trespassing on state-supported property. They also mentioned he had been previously issued a no-trespassing notice for all U of I property and gave false information when police were questioning him.