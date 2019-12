CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested Monday night for Kidnapping.

Police say 39-year-old Isaac Richardson approached a car outside the Dollar Tree on South Mattis. They say he then made threatening comments and alluded to carjacking the vehicle while kids were inside.

Richardson was arrested for Kidnapping, Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer, Theft and Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.