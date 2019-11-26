Man arrested for tanning salon robbery

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A homeless man was arrested in connection to a robbery at the Sunroom Tanning Salon.

The Sangamon County Sheriff says this happened on Saturday, November 23. He says 40-year-old Bryan Crawford went into the salon and demanded employees to open the cash register. When they did not immediately comply, he began unzipping his jacket. Employees thought he had a weapon. They handed over the cash and he ran out the door.

A customer that witnessed the robbery followed Crawford in their car and told deputies his location. Eventually, deputies caught him and arrested him for armed robbery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.