Man arrested for tanning salon robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A homeless man was arrested in connection to a robbery at the Sunroom Tanning Salon.

The Sangamon County Sheriff says this happened on Saturday, November 23. He says 40-year-old Bryan Crawford went into the salon and demanded employees to open the cash register. When they did not immediately comply, he began unzipping his jacket. Employees thought he had a weapon. They handed over the cash and he ran out the door.

A customer that witnessed the robbery followed Crawford in their car and told deputies his location. Eventually, deputies caught him and arrested him for armed robbery.